Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 244,832 Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $2.26 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $317.09 Million. CMCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.24% off its 52-week high of $5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 27.43% up since then. When we look at Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 264.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 640.19 Million.
Analysts gave the Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CMCM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information
Although CMCM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.40- on Thursday, May 27 added 5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.
Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.8 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $199.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $242.76 Million and $75.75 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -46.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 163.3%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Cheetah Mobile Inc. earnings to increase by 213.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.39% per year.
Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.46% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares while 12.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.67%. There are 42 institutions holding the Cheetah Mobile Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.53% of the shares, roughly 1.13 Million CMCM shares worth $2.53 Million.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.94% or 866.11 Thousand shares worth $1.95 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. With 222465 shares estimated at $471.63 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 218.63 Thousand shares worth around $463.5 Thousand.