Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 574,461 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.31 changed hands at -$0.08 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.03 Billion. CERT’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.84% off its 52-week high of $41.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.36, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at Certara, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 391.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 727.39 Million.
Analysts gave the Certara, Inc. (CERT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CERT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Certara, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.
Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CERT’s forecast low is $30 with $41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.03% for it to hit the projected low.
Certara, Inc. (CERT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Certara, Inc. earnings to decrease by -534.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.92% per year.
Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.98% of Certara, Inc. shares while 78.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.45%. There are 144 institutions holding the Certara, Inc. stock share, with Alkeon Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.31% of the shares, roughly 3.53 Million CERT shares worth $118.91 Million.
Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.93% or 2.95 Million shares worth $99.39 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ACAP Strategic Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 1511807 shares estimated at $50.98 Million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 1.24 Million shares worth around $42.57 Million.
