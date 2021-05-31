Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 618,845 Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $2.64 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $255.37 Million. CERC’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.45% off its 52-week high of $4.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 25% up since then. When we look at Cerecor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 735.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Cerecor Inc. (CERC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CERC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cerecor Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 127.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CERC’s forecast low is $4 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +165.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.2 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cerecor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $4.33 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.34 Million and $1.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 213.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 188.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Cerecor Inc. earnings to decrease by -154.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of Cerecor Inc. shares while 69.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70%. There are 93 institutions holding the Cerecor Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 34.18% of the shares, roughly 32.63 Million CERC shares worth $98.56 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 7.65 Million shares worth $23.11 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1057944 shares estimated at $2.79 Million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 964.27 Thousand shares worth around $2.91 Million.