Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $6.5 per Share

In the last trading session, 440,996 Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.8. With the company’s per share price at $3.34 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $272.89 Million. CRNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.59% off its 52-week high of $6.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 41.62% up since then. When we look at Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 500.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

Analysts gave the Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CRNT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Although CRNT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.47- on Friday, May 28 added 3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRNT’s forecast low is $4.5 with $6.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +94.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ceragon Networks Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +28.96% over the past 6 months, a 62.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ceragon Networks Ltd. will rise +33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.1% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.19%. The 2021 estimates are for Ceragon Networks Ltd. earnings to decrease by -621.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.04% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares while 16.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.07%. There are 93 institutions holding the Ceragon Networks Ltd. stock share, with Norges Bank Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.21 Million CRNT shares worth $6.15 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.41% or 2.01 Million shares worth $7.57 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 1643363 shares estimated at $5.6 Million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 600.92 Thousand shares worth around $2.27 Million.