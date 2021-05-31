Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 496,640 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.34. With the company’s per share price at $45.3 changed hands at -$0.34 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.57 Billion. FUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.89% off its 52-week high of $52.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.81, which suggests the last value was 49.65% up since then. When we look at Cedar Fair, L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 659.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 473.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FUN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cedar Fair, L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.2.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) trade information

Although FUN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $46.88 on Tuesday, May 25 added 3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FUN’s forecast low is $54 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +65.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cedar Fair, L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +16.15% over the past 6 months, a 64.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cedar Fair, L.P. will rise +48.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 164.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 436.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $211.64 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Cedar Fair, L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $529.55 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.59 Million and $87.46 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3113.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 505.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Cedar Fair, L.P. earnings to decrease by -445.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.12% per year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.7% of Cedar Fair, L.P. shares while 58.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.23%. There are 217 institutions holding the Cedar Fair, L.P. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.84% of the shares, roughly 5.02 Million FUN shares worth $249.51 Million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.53% or 4.85 Million shares worth $240.72 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) All-Cap Opportunities Fund and Columbia Acorn Fund. With 1676100 shares estimated at $83.27 Million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Fund held about 1.1% of the shares, roughly 623Thousand shares worth around $30.95 Million.