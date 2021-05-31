Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 240,978 Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s per share price at $5.91 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $304.38 Million. TAST’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.89% off its 52-week high of $8.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.01, which suggests the last value was 32.15% up since then. When we look at Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 293.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 409.9 Million.

Analysts gave the Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TAST as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) trade information

Instantly TAST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.96- on Friday, May 28 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TAST’s forecast low is $7 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +86.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -9.77% over the past 6 months, a 142.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will drop -37.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.35%. The 2021 estimates are for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.02% of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 45.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.61%. There are 137 institutions holding the Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. stock share, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 4.24 Million TAST shares worth $25.37 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.16% or 2.66 Million shares worth $15.92 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 984550 shares estimated at $6.18 Million under it, the former controlled 1.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 936.03 Thousand shares worth around $5.6 Million.