Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 309,851 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $36.47 changed hands at $0.97 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58 Billion. CAMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.93% off its 52-week high of $36.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.72, which suggests the last value was 67.86% up since then. When we look at Camtek Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 482.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 335Million.

Analysts gave the Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CAMT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Camtek Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) trade information

Instantly CAMT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $36.81 on Friday, May 28 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.66%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 301.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CAMT’s forecast low is $40 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Camtek Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +97.67% over the past 6 months, a 122.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Camtek Ltd. will rise +125%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 111.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.05 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Camtek Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $65.87 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37Million and $40.06 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Camtek Ltd. earnings to decrease by -0.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.52% of Camtek Ltd. shares while 33.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.01%. There are 112 institutions holding the Camtek Ltd. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.96% of the shares, roughly 2.58 Million CAMT shares worth $77.14 Million.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.84% or 1.66 Million shares worth $49.69 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. With 2580000 shares estimated at $60.94 Million under it, the former controlled 5.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF held about 1.3% of the shares, roughly 562.36 Thousand shares worth around $16.81 Million.