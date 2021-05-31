BURL Stock: More Upside for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)?

In the last trading session, 568,364 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $323.37 changed hands at -$1.28 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.53 Billion. BURL’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.92% off its 52-week high of $339.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $168.46, which suggests the last value was 47.9% up since then. When we look at Burlington Stores, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 621.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 595.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BURL as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Burlington Stores, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) trade information

Although BURL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $332.6 on Wednesday, May 26 added 2.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $361.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BURL’s forecast low is $314 with $410 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Burlington Stores, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +45.66% over the past 6 months, a 393% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Burlington Stores, Inc. will rise +333.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 403.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.1% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Burlington Stores, Inc. earnings to decrease by -147.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.2% per year.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 104.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.63%. There are 672 institutions holding the Burlington Stores, Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.21% of the shares, roughly 8.13 Million BURL shares worth $2.43 Billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.07% or 6.7 Million shares worth $2Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 4856540 shares estimated at $1.45 Billion under it, the former controlled 7.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 4.96% of the shares, roughly 3.3 Million shares worth around $986.21 Million.