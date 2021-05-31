Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 214,494 Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s per share price at $37.38 changed hands at -$0.3 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.7 Billion. EPAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.82% off its 52-week high of $55.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.23, which suggests the last value was 3.08% up since then. When we look at Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 284.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (EPAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EPAY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) trade information

Although EPAY has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $38.88 on Tuesday, May 25 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EPAY’s forecast low is $48 with $63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +68.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (EPAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -19.37% over the past 6 months, a -0.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. will rise +3.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $123.08 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $124.34 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $110.64 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. earnings to decrease by -197.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.52% of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. shares while 93.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.77%. There are 300 institutions holding the Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.08% of the shares, roughly 6.84 Million EPAY shares worth $309.65 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.34% or 4.69 Million shares worth $212.38 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3574300 shares estimated at $188.51 Million under it, the former controlled 7.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.71% of the shares, roughly 2.59 Million shares worth around $117.21 Million.