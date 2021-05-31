Boom Or Bust: Where Does Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 917,999 Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.08 changed hands at -$0.11 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.92 Billion. VNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.17% off its 52-week high of $39. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.36, which suggests the last value was 24.86% up since then. When we look at Vontier Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Vontier Corporation (VNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VNT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vontier Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.55.

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) trade information

Although VNT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $35.37 on Thursday, May 27 added 0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VNT’s forecast low is $36 with $47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Vontier Corporation earnings to decrease by -22.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.39% per year.

VNT Dividends

Vontier Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 06, 2021. The 0.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 0.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Vontier Corporation shares while 93.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.84%. There are 631 institutions holding the Vontier Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 16.1 Million VNT shares worth $487.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.28% or 15.66 Million shares worth $473.98 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amcap Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 10948184 shares estimated at $331.4 Million under it, the former controlled 6.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.7% of the shares, roughly 4.55 Million shares worth around $137.76 Million.