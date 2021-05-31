Boom Or Bust: Where Does Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Stock Go From Here? – Marketing Sentinel

Boom Or Bust: Where Does Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 256,231 Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $126.66 Million. FENG’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.64% off its 52-week high of $2.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 35.63% up since then. When we look at Phoenix New Media Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 351.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FENG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Phoenix New Media Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Phoenix New Media Limited earnings to decrease by -37.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.29% per year.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.66% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares while 24.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.76%. There are 38 institutions holding the Phoenix New Media Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.25% of the shares, roughly 1.74 Million FENG shares worth $3.08 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 944.72 Thousand shares worth $1.67 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 174950 shares estimated at $309.66 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 122.67 Thousand shares worth around $170.51 Thousand.

