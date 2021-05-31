Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $100 per Share

In the last trading session, 739,237 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.5 changed hands at -$1.43 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.9 Billion. BLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.99% off its 52-week high of $113.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.51, which suggests the last value was 18.37% up since then. When we look at Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 466.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 Million.

Analysts gave the Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BLI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Although BLI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $46.40 on Friday, May 28 added 6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLI’s forecast low is $49 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +129.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Berkeley Lights, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -44.22% over the past 6 months, a 35.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Berkeley Lights, Inc. will rise +94.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.97 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $25.82 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.57 Million and $18.21 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 98.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Berkeley Lights, Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.77% of Berkeley Lights, Inc. shares while 57.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.45%. There are 205 institutions holding the Berkeley Lights, Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 5.12 Million BLI shares worth $256.98 Million.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 4.83 Million shares worth $242.55 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 2899835 shares estimated at $145.66 Million under it, the former controlled 4.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 3.61% of the shares, roughly 2.41 Million shares worth around $118.34 Million.