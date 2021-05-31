AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 409,757 AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s per share price at $10.18 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $430.61 Million. AXTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.6% off its 52-week high of $15.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.3, which suggests the last value was 57.76% up since then. When we look at AXT, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 280.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 475Million.

Analysts gave the AXT, Inc. (AXTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AXTI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AXT, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) trade information

Although AXTI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.57 on Friday, May 28 added 3.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AXTI’s forecast low is $11.5 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +96.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.97% for it to hit the projected low.

AXT, Inc. (AXTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AXT, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.27% over the past 6 months, a 314.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AXT, Inc. will rise +600%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 250% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25%. The 2021 estimates are for AXT, Inc. earnings to increase by 212.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.47% of AXT, Inc. shares while 61.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.02%. There are 150 institutions holding the AXT, Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.53% of the shares, roughly 3.19 Million AXTI shares worth $37.16 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 2.93 Million shares worth $34.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1347063 shares estimated at $13.28 Million under it, the former controlled 3.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $10.87 Million.