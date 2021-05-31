Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 855,026 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s per share price at $87.82 changed hands at $2.56 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.14 Billion. CAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.81% off its 52-week high of $90.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.1, which suggests the last value was 77.11% up since then. When we look at Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 897.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CAR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Instantly CAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $87.95 on Friday, May 28 added 0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CAR’s forecast low is $73 with $105 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avis Budget Group, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +133.75% over the past 6 months, a 162.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avis Budget Group, Inc. will rise +118.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 161.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Avis Budget Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -343.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of Avis Budget Group, Inc. shares while 97.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.1%. There are 327 institutions holding the Avis Budget Group, Inc. stock share, with Srs Investment Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 26.38% of the shares, roughly 18.43 Million CAR shares worth $1.34 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.07% or 7.03 Million shares worth $510.07 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1926576 shares estimated at $139.75 Million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2% of the shares, roughly 1.4 Million shares worth around $101.42 Million.