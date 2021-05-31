Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 44.13% Gain

In the last trading session, 292,322 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $74.93 changed hands at -$0.65 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.17 Billion. AAWW’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.49% off its 52-week high of $76.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.02, which suggests the last value was 49.26% up since then. When we look at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 345.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 474.72 Million.

Analysts gave the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AAWW as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.39.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) trade information

Although AAWW has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $76.04 on Thursday, May 27 added 1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AAWW’s forecast low is $76 with $108 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +33.78% over the past 6 months, a -10.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will drop -28%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 115.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 218.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.31% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. shares while 104.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.44%. There are 340 institutions holding the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.67% of the shares, roughly 4.26 Million AAWW shares worth $257.22 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.76% or 3.12 Million shares worth $188.66 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1822590 shares estimated at $110.16 Million under it, the former controlled 6.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 789.34 Thousand shares worth around $43.05 Million.