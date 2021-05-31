Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 536,039 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $120.33 changed hands at -$0.91 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.88 Billion. ARW’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.68% off its 52-week high of $124.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $63.28, which suggests the last value was 47.41% up since then. When we look at Arrow Electronics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 522.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 482.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended ARW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Arrow Electronics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.93.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) trade information

Although ARW has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $124.7 on Tuesday, May 25 added 3.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $124.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARW’s forecast low is $115 with $135 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arrow Electronics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.75% over the past 6 months, a 53.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 56.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arrow Electronics, Inc. will rise +84.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.49 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Arrow Electronics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $8.56 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.61 Billion and $6.72 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Arrow Electronics, Inc. earnings to increase by 406.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.1% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.81% of Arrow Electronics, Inc. shares while 97.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.42%. There are 628 institutions holding the Arrow Electronics, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.12% of the shares, roughly 8.21 Million ARW shares worth $909.58 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 7.19 Million shares worth $796.73 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2132976 shares estimated at $207.54 Million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 2.01 Million shares worth around $223Million.