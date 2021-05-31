Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor – Marketing Sentinel

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 436,817 Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.31 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $459.41 Million. APXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.62% off its 52-week high of $17.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.76, which suggests the last value was 5.33% up since then. When we look at Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 525.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.01 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) trade information

Although APXT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.75 on Thursday, May 27 added 4.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation shares while 8.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.47%. There are 42 institutions holding the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.33% of the shares, roughly 834.97 Thousand APXT shares worth $9.25 Million.

Brant Point Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.54% or 552.63 Thousand shares worth $6.12 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF. With 18863 shares estimated at $209Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 17.06 Thousand shares worth around $189.01 Thousand.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.