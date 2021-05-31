Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 436,817 Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.31 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $459.41 Million. APXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.62% off its 52-week high of $17.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.76, which suggests the last value was 5.33% up since then. When we look at Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 525.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.01 Million.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) trade information

Although APXT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.75 on Thursday, May 27 added 4.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation shares while 8.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.47%. There are 42 institutions holding the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.33% of the shares, roughly 834.97 Thousand APXT shares worth $9.25 Million.

Brant Point Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.54% or 552.63 Thousand shares worth $6.12 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF. With 18863 shares estimated at $209Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 17.06 Thousand shares worth around $189.01 Thousand.