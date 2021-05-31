ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 303,480 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $337.94 changed hands at $1.15 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.45 Billion. ANSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.27% off its 52-week high of $413.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $265.68, which suggests the last value was 21.38% up since then. When we look at ANSYS, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 384.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 493.43 Million.

Analysts gave the ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ANSS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ANSYS, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.58.

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) trade information

Instantly ANSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $343.7 on Friday, May 28 added 1.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 836.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $366.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANSS’s forecast low is $271 with $415 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -19.81% for it to hit the projected low.

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ANSYS, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +4.67% over the past 6 months, a 4.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ANSYS, Inc. will rise +1.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.5%. The 2021 estimates are for ANSYS, Inc. earnings to decrease by -5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.74% per year.

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of ANSYS, Inc. shares while 94.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.91%. There are 1084 institutions holding the ANSYS, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.62% of the shares, roughly 9.26 Million ANSS shares worth $3.37 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 7.45 Million shares worth $2.71 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund. With 2424732 shares estimated at $882.12 Million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 2.15 Million shares worth around $734.77 Million.