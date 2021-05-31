Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 578,753 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $21.1 changed hands at $0.05 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.15 Billion. AMKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.33% off its 52-week high of $27.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.28, which suggests the last value was 51.28% up since then. When we look at Amkor Technology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 Million.

Analysts gave the Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AMKR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Amkor Technology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Instantly AMKR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.47 on Thursday, May 27 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMKR’s forecast low is $16 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amkor Technology, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +48.02% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amkor Technology, Inc. will rise +104.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.35 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Amkor Technology, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.51 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.17 Billion and $1.25 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Amkor Technology, Inc. earnings to increase by 177.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.05% per year.

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The 0.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.99% of Amkor Technology, Inc. shares while 40.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.21%. There are 364 institutions holding the Amkor Technology, Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.69% of the shares, roughly 16.33 Million AMKR shares worth $387.15 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.98% or 12.17 Million shares worth $288.46 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. With 5769168 shares estimated at $89.54 Million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 4.7 Million shares worth around $111.37 Million.