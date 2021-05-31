AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 205,007 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $45.03 changed hands at -$0.03 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.53 Billion. AB’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.2% off its 52-week high of $46.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.15, which suggests the last value was 46.37% up since then. When we look at AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 284.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.21 Million.

Analysts gave the AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.81.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) trade information

Although AB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $45.59 on Friday, May 28 added 1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.14, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AB’s forecast low is $38 with $46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.61% for it to hit the projected low.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +41.2% over the past 6 months, a 14.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will rise +32.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $832.96 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $838.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $720.79 Million and $727Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.3%. The 2021 estimates are for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings to increase by 15.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.78% per year.

AB Dividends

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 21 – July 26, 2021. The 6.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.08. It is important to note, however, that the 6.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 8.61% per year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.94% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares while 17.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.99%. There are 289 institutions holding the AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.03% of the shares, roughly 2.98 Million AB shares worth $119.08 Million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 779.69 Thousand shares worth $31.18 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. With 888200 shares estimated at $31.4 Million under it, the former controlled 0.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 731.45 Thousand shares worth around $25.86 Million.