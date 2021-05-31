Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 513,709 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.21 changed hands at -$0.5 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.97 Billion. ALGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.24% off its 52-week high of $34.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.78, which suggests the last value was 35.98% up since then. When we look at Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 888.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ALGM as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Although ALGM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $26.97 on Friday, May 28 added 2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALGM’s forecast low is $30 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.69% per year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.55% of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. shares while 42.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96%. There are 170 institutions holding the Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. stock share, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.48% of the shares, roughly 31.25 Million ALGM shares worth $792.3 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.09% or 3.96 Million shares worth $100.32 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. With 2414016 shares estimated at $61.2 Million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 2.06 Million shares worth around $52.24 Million.