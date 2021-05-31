ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 213,233 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $75.98 changed hands at -$1.17 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.44 Billion. ACMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -90.59% off its 52-week high of $144.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.21, which suggests the last value was 29.97% up since then. When we look at ACM Research, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 236.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 296.08 Million.

Analysts gave the ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ACMR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ACM Research, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Although ACMR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $78.60 on Friday, May 28 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 985.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACMR’s forecast low is $110 with $152 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +100.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.77% for it to hit the projected low.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ACM Research, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -1.39% over the past 6 months, a 27.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ACM Research, Inc. will drop -6.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.07 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ACM Research, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $64.18 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.05 Million and $47.66 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.3%. The 2021 estimates are for ACM Research, Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.03% of ACM Research, Inc. shares while 49.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.65%. There are 151 institutions holding the ACM Research, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.89% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million ACMR shares worth $82.22 Million.

Indus Capital Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.12% or 711.01 Thousand shares worth $57.44 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). With 298049 shares estimated at $24.22 Million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 266.8 Thousand shares worth around $21.68 Million.