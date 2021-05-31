Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 284,838 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.4. With the company’s per share price at $8.01 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.26 Million. ACHV’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.97% off its 52-week high of $18.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.85, which suggests the last value was 14.48% up since then. When we look at Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 380.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 119.93 Million.

Analysts gave the Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ACHV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.29.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) trade information

Instantly ACHV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.35- on Monday, May 24 added 14.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) is -0.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 468.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 464.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACHV’s forecast low is $21 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1148.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 162.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 86.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.45% of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. shares while 18.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.93%. There are 22 institutions holding the Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.62% of the shares, roughly 284.15 Thousand ACHV shares worth $2.3 Million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 40.6 Thousand shares worth $470.15 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 17806 shares estimated at $144.23 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 10.94 Thousand shares worth around $124.88 Thousand.