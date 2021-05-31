AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 225,316 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $41.75 changed hands at $0.38 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.48 Billion. AIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.96% off its 52-week high of $45.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.53, which suggests the last value was 60.41% up since then. When we look at AAR Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 283.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.27 Million.

Analysts gave the AAR Corp. (AIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AIR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AAR Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) trade information

Instantly AIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.82 on Friday, May 28 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AIR’s forecast low is $47 with $52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.57% for it to hit the projected low.

AAR Corp. (AIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AAR Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +43.03% over the past 6 months, a -39.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AAR Corp. will rise +73.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 170.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $421.74 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AAR Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021 will be $438.21 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $416.5 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.9%. The 2021 estimates are for AAR Corp. earnings to decrease by -68.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.39% per year.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.49% of AAR Corp. shares while 92.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.04%. There are 251 institutions holding the AAR Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.07% of the shares, roughly 5.68 Million AIR shares worth $236.43 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.66% or 3.41 Million shares worth $142.12 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2215543 shares estimated at $92.28 Million under it, the former controlled 6.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 949.94 Thousand shares worth around $34.41 Million.