Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Climbs 51.1% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $118.29?

In last trading session, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) saw 302,672 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $118.29 trading at $1.62 or 1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.85 Billion. That closing price of ZG’s stock is at a discount of -79.56% from its 52-week high price of $212.4 and is indicating a premium of 54.13% from its 52-week low price of $54.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 466.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 676.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days ZG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $120.74 price level, adding 2.03% to its value on the day. Zillow Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.1% in past 5-day. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) showed a performance of -14.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $183.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $110 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $235. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +98.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.01% for stock’s current value.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zillow Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +8.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 145.45% while that of industry is 5.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 235.3% in the current quarter and calculating -45.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 64.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.27 Billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.44 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $615.44 Million and $656.69 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 106.5% while estimating it to be 119.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 51.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 57.5%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 495 institutions for Zillow Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at ZG for having 15.8 Million shares of worth $2.15 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 25.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.43 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $737.67 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Partners Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2750000 shares of worth $373.84 Million or 4.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.32 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $315.18 Million in the company or a holder of 3.78% of company’s stock.