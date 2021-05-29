With 75.61% Distance from Low, Is Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) saw 283,221 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at -$0.1 or -5.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.24 Million. That closing price of DXF’s stock is at a discount of -81.71% from its 52-week high price of $2.98 and is indicating a premium of 75.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 397.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.75%, in the last five days DXF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $1.82 price level, adding 9.89% to its value on the day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 23.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.61% in past 5-day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) showed a performance of -8.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 417.47 Million shares which calculate 276.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.84 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1414.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.84. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1414.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1414.63% for stock’s current value.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -66.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at DXF for having 174.29 Thousand shares of worth $231.81 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 79.43 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $105.64 Thousand.