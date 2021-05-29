With 72.36% Distance from Low, Is Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw 212,079 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.48 trading at -$0.58 or -1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.5 Billion. That closing price of SCHN’s stock is at a discount of -4.61% from its 52-week high price of $56.99 and is indicating a premium of 72.36% from its 52-week low price of $15.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 331.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 370.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.06 in the current quarter.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.05%, in the last five days SCHN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $56.30- price level, adding 3.23% to its value on the day. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 70.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.68% in past 5-day. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) showed a performance of 15.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 433.56 Million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +19.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 19.31% for stock’s current value.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +105.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1027.91% while that of industry is -2.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4020% in the current quarter and calculating 630.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $759.07 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $734.29 Million in the next quarter that will end on August 01, 2021. Company posted $368.6 Million and $464.59 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 105.9% while estimating it to be 58% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

SCHN Dividends

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 29 and July 05, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.47%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.75 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.22%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 230 institutions for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SCHN for having 3.05 Million shares of worth $97.43 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.24 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.34 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1053566 shares of worth $44.03 Million or 3.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 719.39 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $22.96 Million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.