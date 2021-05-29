With 55.98% Distance from Low, Is News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) saw 605,931 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.69 trading at -$0.26 or -1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16Billion. That closing price of NWS’s stock is at a discount of -2.02% from its 52-week high price of $26.21 and is indicating a premium of 55.98% from its 52-week low price of $11.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 593.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 602.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For News Corporation (NWS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1%, in the last five days NWS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $26.21- price level, adding 1.98% to its value on the day. News Corporation’s shares saw a change of 44.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.74% in past 5-day. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) showed a performance of 5.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.48 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -61.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -61.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.07% for stock’s current value.

News Corporation (NWS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NWS Dividends

News Corporation is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.82%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.44%.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 312 institutions for News Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners, LLP is the top institutional holder at NWS for having 12.48 Million shares of worth $221.8 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SOF Ltd, which was holding about 9.78 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $173.82 Million.

On the other hand, Advisers Investment Tr-Independent Franchise Partners US Equity Fd and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1566403 shares of worth $27.83 Million or 0.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $29.87 Million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.