With 48.68% Distance from Low, Is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) saw 290,943 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.2 trading at $0.16 or 0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.07 Billion. That closing price of MTSI’s stock is at a discount of -17.04% from its 52-week high price of $69.29 and is indicating a premium of 48.68% from its 52-week low price of $30.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 418.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 605.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.53 in the current quarter.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.27%, in the last five days MTSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $59.69- price level, adding 0.82% to its value on the day. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.54% in past 5-day. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) showed a performance of -3.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.83 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.35% for stock’s current value.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +36.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 108.16% while that of industry is 28.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.6% in the current quarter and calculating 35% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $152.01 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $155Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 88.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 295 institutions for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MTSI for having 4.62 Million shares of worth $254.15 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.74 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $205.79 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1387000 shares of worth $80.47 Million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.31 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $71.87 Million in the company or a holder of 1.9% of company’s stock.