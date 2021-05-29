With 15.36% Distance from Low, Is Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw 717,785 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.84 trading at $0.03 or 3.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.11 Million. That closing price of PXS’s stock is at a discount of -447.62% from its 52-week high price of $4.6 and is indicating a premium of 15.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.711. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 447.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.03%, in the last five days PXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $0.859 price level, adding 2.72% to its value on the day. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.13% in past 5-day. Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) showed a performance of -8.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 297.04 Million shares which calculate 181.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 108.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +108.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 108.33% for stock’s current value.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pyxis Tankers Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -7.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.63% while that of industry is 8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -16.7% in the current quarter and calculating 33.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.86 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.21 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $6.63 Million and $5.49 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -26.8% while estimating it to be -5.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Pyxis Tankers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PXS for having 63.01 Thousand shares of worth $52.29 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 27.65 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.95 Thousand.