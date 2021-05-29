With 12.53% Distance from Low, Is Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) saw 447,539 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.76 trading at $0.38 or 2.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $656.11 Million. That closing price of GLT’s stock is at a discount of -31.98% from its 52-week high price of $19.48 and is indicating a premium of 12.53% from its 52-week low price of $12.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 467.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 276.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Glatfelter Corporation (GLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.64%, in the last five days GLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $14.87- price level, adding 0.74% to its value on the day. Glatfelter Corporation’s shares saw a change of -9.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.03% in past 5-day. Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) showed a performance of -4.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 474.2 Million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +15.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.18% for stock’s current value.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Glatfelter Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -11.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -36.4% in the current quarter and calculating 6.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $242Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $261Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 157.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.2%

GLT Dividends

Glatfelter Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 06, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.52%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.54 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.01%.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 210 institutions for Glatfelter Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GLT for having 6.78 Million shares of worth $111.12 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.43 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.61 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2955814 shares of worth $50.69 Million or 6.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.16 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $33.86 Million in the company or a holder of 4.87% of company’s stock.