Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Has Recovered 5.12% So Far, But Another 30.03% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) saw 238,130 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.93 trading at $0.03 or 1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $207.61 Million. That closing price of UROY’s stock is at a discount of -30.03% from its 52-week high price of $3.81 and is indicating a premium of 5.12% from its 52-week low price of $2.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 263.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 309.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +62.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 22.87% for stock’s current value.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Uranium Royalty Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. tru Independence LLC is the top institutional holder at UROY for having 15Thousand shares of worth $17.2 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.