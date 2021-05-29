TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Projected to Grow by 103.75% Or More

In last trading session, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) saw 411,441 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.27 trading at $0.28 or 2.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $536.81 Million. That closing price of TPGY’s stock is at a discount of -179.38% from its 52-week high price of $34.28 and is indicating a premium of 20.46% from its 52-week low price of $9.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.34%, in the last five days TPGY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $12.50- price level, adding 1.84% to its value on the day. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s shares saw a change of -52.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.24% in past 5-day. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) showed a performance of -29.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.04 Million shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 103.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +103.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 103.75% for stock’s current value.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78 institutions for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited is the top institutional holder at TPGY for having 4.96 Million shares of worth $97.06 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Light Street Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.35 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.69 Million.

On the other hand, AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd and GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 90000 shares of worth $2.33 Million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 52.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.35 Million in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.