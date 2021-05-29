The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) 2.68% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $35.48-?

In last trading session, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) saw 374,422 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.53 trading at $0.09 or 0.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.31 Billion. That closing price of SMPL’s stock is at a discount of -2.75% from its 52-week high price of $35.48 and is indicating a premium of 52.88% from its 52-week low price of $16.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 512.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 665.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.28 in the current quarter.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.26%, in the last five days SMPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $35.48- price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. The Simply Good Foods Company’s shares saw a change of 10.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.98% in past 5-day. The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) showed a performance of -0.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.48 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +15.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.22% for stock’s current value.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Simply Good Foods Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +53.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.78% while that of industry is 12.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.7% in the current quarter and calculating 13.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $239.52 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $237.74 Million in the next quarter that will end on August 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.7%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 294 institutions for The Simply Good Foods Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SMPL for having 13.57 Million shares of worth $412.72 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.16 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $278.72 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6651000 shares of worth $208.58 Million or 6.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.61 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $170.8 Million in the company or a holder of 5.86% of company’s stock.