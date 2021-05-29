Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) down -1.9% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) saw 559,762 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.61 trading at $0.04 or 1.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $591.59 Million. That closing price of SMTS’s stock is at a discount of -8.59% from its 52-week high price of $3.92 and is indicating a premium of 79.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.735. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 318.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 607.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.12%, in the last five days SMTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $3.78-4 price level, adding 4.5% to its value on the day. Sierra Metals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.87% in past 5-day. Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) showed a performance of -1.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 142.46 Million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.97. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +37.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.83% for stock’s current value.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.23 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.34 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.89% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40 institutions for Sierra Metals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SMTS for having 85.07 Million shares of worth $282.44 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 52.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 1.99 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.27 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1422367 shares of worth $4.48 Million or 0.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.42 Million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.