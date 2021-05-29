Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Projected to Grow by 19.79% Or More

In last trading session, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) saw 525,928 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.07 trading at -$0.05 or -0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.4 Billion. That closing price of SEM’s stock is at a discount of -1.32% from its 52-week high price of $40.6 and is indicating a premium of 66.28% from its 52-week low price of $13.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 877.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 772.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.56 in the current quarter.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.12%, in the last five days SEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $40.60- price level, adding 1.31% to its value on the day. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s shares saw a change of 44.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.11% in past 5-day. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) showed a performance of 5.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.41 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +19.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.66% for stock’s current value.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Select Medical Holdings Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +61.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.45% while that of industry is 20.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.4% in the current quarter and calculating 8.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.44 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.46 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 75% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.61%

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 312 institutions for Select Medical Holdings Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at SEM for having 22.1 Million shares of worth $611.25 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 16.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.2 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $475.88 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11277379 shares of worth $311.93 Million or 8.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.19 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $245.18 Million in the company or a holder of 5.33% of company’s stock.