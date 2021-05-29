Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) shares surges 2.42% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) saw 420,001 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $123.77 trading at -$0.41 or -0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.12 Billion. That closing price of RGLD’s stock is at a discount of -19.29% from its 52-week high price of $147.64 and is indicating a premium of 19.75% from its 52-week low price of $99.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 365.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 418.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.84 in the current quarter.

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.33%, in the last five days RGLD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $126.84 price level, adding 2.42% to its value on the day. Royal Gold, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.24% in past 5-day. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) showed a performance of 6.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.67 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $138.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $113 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $155. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +25.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.7% for stock’s current value.

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Royal Gold, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +13.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.87% while that of industry is 5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 58.5% in the current quarter and calculating 3.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.7%

RGLD Dividends

Royal Gold, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 03 and August 09, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.97%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.11%.

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 517 institutions for Royal Gold, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at RGLD for having 7.68 Million shares of worth $826.53 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 11.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.04 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $757.52 Million.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4171300 shares of worth $448.92 Million or 6.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.21 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $359.02 Million in the company or a holder of 4.89% of company’s stock.