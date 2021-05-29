ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Jumped 41.67% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw 589,776 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.87 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.22 Million. That closing price of RWLK’s stock is at a discount of -220.86% from its 52-week high price of $6 and is indicating a premium of 47.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.978. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 496.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing 0%, in the last five days RWLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 4.59% to its value on the day. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 41.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.54% in past 5-day. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) showed a performance of -7.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 927.53 Million shares which calculate 555.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +87.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 87.17% for stock’s current value.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +35.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.07% while that of industry is 20.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 72.7% in the current quarter and calculating 66.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.4 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.6 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.67 Million and $747Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -16.1% while estimating it to be 114.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 69.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at RWLK for having 1.39 Million shares of worth $1.84 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP, which was holding about 1.05 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 29639 shares of worth $78.54 Thousand or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.34 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $55.98 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.