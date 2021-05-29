Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Jumped 33.38% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw 573,112 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.86 trading at $0.06 or 0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.12 Billion. That closing price of ROIC’s stock is at a discount of -2.3% from its 52-week high price of $18.27 and is indicating a premium of 48.6% from its 52-week low price of $9.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 966.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 968.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days ROIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $18.02- price level, adding 0.89% to its value on the day. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s shares saw a change of 33.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.42% in past 5-day. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) showed a performance of 1.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.94 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.01% for stock’s current value.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $68.65 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $69.51 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8%

ROIC Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 27 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.49%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.16%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 345 institutions for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ROIC for having 21.17 Million shares of worth $283.5 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 17.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 17.59 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $235.54 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7869373 shares of worth $124.89 Million or 6.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.27 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $74.2 Million in the company or a holder of 4.43% of company’s stock.