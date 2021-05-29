RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Climbs 68.2% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $2.38?

In last trading session, RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) saw 634,407 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.38 trading at -$0.03 or -1.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.51 Million. That closing price of RNWK’s stock is at a discount of -179.83% from its 52-week high price of $6.66 and is indicating a premium of 52.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 588.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.24%, in the last five days RNWK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $2.52-5 price level, adding 5.53% to its value on the day. RealNetworks, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.42% in past 5-day. RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) showed a performance of -11.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.33 Million shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 152.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +152.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 152.1% for stock’s current value.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.7 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45 institutions for RealNetworks, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ariel Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at RNWK for having 3.38 Million shares of worth $5.27 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.73 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.71 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 585135 shares of worth $912.81 Thousand or 1.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 507.11 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.13 Million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.