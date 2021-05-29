Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Currently 32.14% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) saw 224,763 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.84 trading at -$0.43 or -2.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.63 Billion. That closing price of PTVE’s stock is at a discount of -32.14% from its 52-week high price of $19.61 and is indicating a premium of 29.92% from its 52-week low price of $10.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 262.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 370.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.82%, in the last five days PTVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $16.25- price level, adding 8.68% to its value on the day. Pactiv Evergreen Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.37% in past 5-day. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) showed a performance of 4.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.14 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +21.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.66% for stock’s current value.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.25 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.33 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 95.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 61.6%

PTVE Dividends

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 05 and May 05, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.59%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104 institutions for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management is the top institutional holder at PTVE for having 9.53 Million shares of worth $172.8 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 6.15 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $111.53 Million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and American Century Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6194289 shares of worth $112.36 Million or 3.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.69 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $64.37 Million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.