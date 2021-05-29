Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) Stock Fell -9.28% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) saw 239,726 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.89 trading at $0.27 or 5.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21 Billion. That closing price of ORLA’s stock is at a discount of -23.52% from its 52-week high price of $6.04 and is indicating a premium of 52.56% from its 52-week low price of $2.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 183.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 317.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.84%, in the last five days ORLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $4.90-0 price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. Orla Mining Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -9.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.82% in past 5-day. Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) showed a performance of 29.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.63 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.58 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.59. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +34.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 14.11% for stock’s current value.

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86 institutions for Orla Mining Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ORLA for having 12.63 Million shares of worth $68.06 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 7.62 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.05 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12000000 shares of worth $40.8 Million or 5.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.2 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $27.88 Million in the company or a holder of 3.45% of company’s stock.