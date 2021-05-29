Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Climbs 31.8% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $11.52?

In last trading session, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw 274,757 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.9. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.52 trading at -$0.16 or -1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $353.99 Million. That closing price of ORMP’s stock is at a discount of -10.5% from its 52-week high price of $12.73 and is indicating a premium of 79.17% from its 52-week low price of $2.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 370.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 634.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.37%, in the last five days ORMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $11.98- price level, adding 3.84% to its value on the day. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 171.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.86% in past 5-day. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) showed a performance of 5.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.23 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 117.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +134.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 99.65% for stock’s current value.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +256.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -37.5% while that of industry is 13.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -120% in the current quarter and calculating -141.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 144.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.06 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $660Million in the next quarter that will end on August 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47 institutions for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ORMP for having 372.42 Thousand shares of worth $1.58 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frontier Wealth Management LLC, which was holding about 71.9 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $304.86 Thousand.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 72527 shares of worth $736.87 Thousand or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.96 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $151.09 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.