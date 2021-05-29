MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Up Almost 1.71% in 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) saw 202,186 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.5 trading at -$0.6 or -1.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.7 Billion. That closing price of MYTE’s stock is at a discount of -15.08% from its 52-week high price of $36.25 and is indicating a premium of 20.83% from its 52-week low price of $24.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 412.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 362.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $197.06 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $190.08 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 284.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.7%