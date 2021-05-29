MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) 1.19% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $190.5?

In last trading session, MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw 231,258 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $188.23 trading at $1.31 or 0.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.4 Billion. That closing price of MKSI’s stock is at a discount of -5.96% from its 52-week high price of $199.44 and is indicating a premium of 46.44% from its 52-week low price of $100.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 337.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 376.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.94 in the current quarter.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.7%, in the last five days MKSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $190.5 price level, adding 1.19% to its value on the day. MKS Instruments, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.33% in past 5-day. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) showed a performance of 0.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 573.03 Million shares which calculate 1.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $233.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $190 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $285. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.94% for stock’s current value.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MKS Instruments, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +38.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.01% while that of industry is 41.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.5% in the current quarter and calculating 39.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $740.27 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $729.1 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 148.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.01%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MKSI Dividends

MKS Instruments, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 27 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.45%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.8 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.88%.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 496 institutions for MKS Instruments, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MKSI for having 5.16 Million shares of worth $775.61 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.09 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $765.59 Million.

On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2000000 shares of worth $370.84 Million or 3.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.59 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $250.63 Million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.