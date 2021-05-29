Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Currently 517.26% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) saw 555,094 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.52 trading at -$0.53 or -10.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.07 Million. That closing price of MDLY’s stock is at a discount of -517.26% from its 52-week high price of $27.9 and is indicating a premium of 9.96% from its 52-week low price of $4.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 448.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 499.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medley Management Inc. (MDLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -10.5%, in the last five days MDLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $5.25-1 price level, adding 13.9% to its value on the day. Medley Management Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.87% in past 5-day. Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) showed a performance of -15.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 147.87 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 563.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +563.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 563.72% for stock’s current value.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.33 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.48 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021. Company posted $11.54 Million and $10.65 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -27.8% while estimating it to be -20.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.01%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for Medley Management Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at MDLY for having 57.91 Thousand shares of worth $405.37 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 19.44 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $136.05 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5386 shares of worth $43.03 Thousand or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.71 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $29.63 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.