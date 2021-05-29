Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Stock Fell -6.63% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw 226,021 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.63 trading at -$0.19 or -1.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.55 Billion. That closing price of MANU’s stock is at a discount of -29.37% from its 52-week high price of $20.22 and is indicating a premium of 15.04% from its 52-week low price of $13.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 262.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 381.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Manchester United plc (MANU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1 in the current quarter.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.2%, in the last five days MANU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $16.13- price level, adding 3.1% to its value on the day. Manchester United plc’s shares saw a change of -6.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.58% in past 5-day. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) showed a performance of -9.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 969.09 Million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.45 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -7.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.92. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.69% for stock’s current value.

Manchester United plc (MANU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Manchester United plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -3.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 110% while that of industry is 34.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 122.6% in the current quarter and calculating 67.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $153.37 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $147.69 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.91% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -181.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.43%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MANU Dividends

Manchester United plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 19 and May 24, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.03%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.18 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.02%.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105 institutions for Manchester United plc that are currently holding shares of the company. BAMCO Inc. is the top institutional holder at MANU for having 12.95 Million shares of worth $203.91 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 29.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lindsell Train Limited, which was holding about 11.53 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 26.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $181.44 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Partners Fund and Baron Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5000000 shares of worth $83.7 Million or 11.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.3 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $71.98 Million in the company or a holder of 9.95% of company’s stock.