Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) up 11.2% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) saw 202,497 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.65 trading at $0.26 or 4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.35 Billion. That closing price of LOMA’s stock is at a discount of -2.56% from its 52-week high price of $6.82 and is indicating a premium of 44.36% from its 52-week low price of $3.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 173.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 281.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.07%, in the last five days LOMA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $6.69-0 price level, adding 0.6% to its value on the day. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s shares saw a change of 8.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.68% in past 5-day. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) showed a performance of 11.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 253.52 Million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +113.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.76% for stock’s current value.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $148.31 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $161.91 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $91.75 Million and $88.06 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 61.6% while estimating it to be 83.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.94%

LOMA Dividends

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.47%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.26 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71 institutions for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital International Investors is the top institutional holder at LOMA for having 8.35 Million shares of worth $51.36 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redwood Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 6.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.98 Million.

On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. and Emerging Markets Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7675388 shares of worth $48.59 Million or 6.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.75 Million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.