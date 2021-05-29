Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Currently 32.07% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) saw 275,537 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.37 trading at -$0.02 or -0.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $383.08 Million. That closing price of LCTX’s stock is at a discount of -32.07% from its 52-week high price of $3.13 and is indicating a premium of 69.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 467.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.84%, in the last five days LCTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $2.50-5 price level, adding 5.2% to its value on the day. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.66% in past 5-day. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) showed a performance of -11.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.52 Million shares which calculate 4.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 124.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +195.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 68.78% for stock’s current value.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $510Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $520Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $386Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 113 institutions for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the top institutional holder at LCTX for having 34.01 Million shares of worth $79.91 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 20.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.56 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.07 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3474464 shares of worth $6.12 Million or 2.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.36 Million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.