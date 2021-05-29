Is Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expensive At $27.47? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw 337,030 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.47 trading at -$0.1 or -0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.96 Billion. That closing price of TSEM’s stock is at a discount of -25.41% from its 52-week high price of $34.45 and is indicating a premium of 35.89% from its 52-week low price of $17.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 299.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 413.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.33 in the current quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.36%, in the last five days TSEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $27.96- price level, adding 1.75% to its value on the day. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 6.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.63% in past 5-day. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) showed a performance of -5.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 560.82 Million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +45.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.49% for stock’s current value.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +13.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.24% while that of industry is 36. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 88.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $359.75 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $364.77 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $310.09 Million and $310.21 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16% while estimating it to be 17.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 207 institutions for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at TSEM for having 9.48 Million shares of worth $244.68 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Senvest Management LLC, which was holding about 7.9 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $204.1 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3017577 shares of worth $84.4 Million or 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.06 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $60.6 Million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.